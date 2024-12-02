Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACC Command Chaplain Col. William Braswell Interview

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. William Braswell, Air Combat Command command chaplain, discusses spiritual fitness and its ties to the other three pillars of resilience, along with maintaining spiritual fitness during deployments and the holidays as key to maintaining readiness, during an interview at Beale Air Force Base, California, Nov. 19, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 12.15.2024 19:30
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 947005
    VIRIN: 241119-F-WX919-1001
    Filename: DOD_110736636
    Length: 00:21:56
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    holidays
    spiritual fitness
    Command Chaplain
    Spiritual Resilency
    Four Pillars to Resilience
    Air Combat Command (ACC)

