ACC Command Chaplain Col. William Braswell Interview

U.S. Air Force Col. William Braswell, Air Combat Command command chaplain, discusses spiritual fitness and its ties to the other three pillars of resilience, along with maintaining spiritual fitness during deployments and the holidays as key to maintaining readiness, during an interview at Beale Air Force Base, California, Nov. 19, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)