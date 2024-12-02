U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City crew hoist three Lake Michigan

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew members assigned to Air Station Traverse City respond to a report of three people aboard 25-foot vessel experiencing a loss of steering, 2 nautical miles north of Manistee Harbor, Michigan December 14, 2024. The initial report was received from a tow boat company and Coast Guard Cutter Spar (WLB 206) as well as the Air Station crew were launched to assist. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Traverse City)