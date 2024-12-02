Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City crew hoist three Lake Michigan

    MANISTEE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew members assigned to Air Station Traverse City respond to a report of three people aboard 25-foot vessel experiencing a loss of steering, 2 nautical miles north of Manistee Harbor, Michigan December 14, 2024. The initial report was received from a tow boat company and Coast Guard Cutter Spar (WLB 206) as well as the Air Station crew were launched to assist. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Traverse City)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.15.2024 16:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946998
    VIRIN: 241215-G-KY623-1001
    Filename: DOD_110736454
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: MANISTEE, MICHIGAN, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    Vessel
    Hoist
    Air Station
    Traverse City
    Manistee

