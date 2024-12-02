U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City crew hoist three Lake Michigan

U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew members assigned to Air Station Traverse City respond to a report of three people aboard 25-foot vessel experiencing a loss of steering, 2 nautical miles north of Manistee Harbor, Michigan December 14, 2024. The initial report was received from a tow boat company and Coast Guard Cutter Spar (WLB 206) as well as the Air Station crew were launched to assist. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Traverse City)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2024 16:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|946998
|VIRIN:
|241215-G-KY623-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110736454
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|MANISTEE, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
No keywords found.