Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Band perform their "Holiday Classics!" show at the Wilson Theater on Fort Campbell, Ky., Dec. 9, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Master Sgt. Alexander Henninger)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2024 13:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|946996
|VIRIN:
|241209-A-LJ797-9308
|Filename:
|DOD_110736308
|Length:
|00:10:36
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, "Holiday Classics!" with the 101st Airborne Division Band (B-Roll), by MSG Alexander Henninger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
