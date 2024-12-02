Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky Air Guard conducts Operation Arctic Haven

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    Thirty-six members of the Kentucky Air National Guard's 123rd Airlift Wing transport cargo to the Alaskan North Slope in support of Operation Arctic Haven on Sept. 3, 2024. The mission, part of a Department of Defense program called Innovative Readiness Training, airlifted 39 tons of residential building supplies to two remote villages in northern Alaska over the course of a week, providing tangible benefits to the civilian population while providing real-world training opportunities to Guard Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Chloe Ochs)

    Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US

    TAGS

    Kentucky
    123 Airlift Wing
    KYANG
    Operation Arctic Haven

