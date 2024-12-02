Thirty-six members of the Kentucky Air National Guard's 123rd Airlift Wing transport cargo to the Alaskan North Slope in support of Operation Arctic Haven on Sept. 3, 2024. The mission, part of a Department of Defense program called Innovative Readiness Training, airlifted 39 tons of residential building supplies to two remote villages in northern Alaska over the course of a week, providing tangible benefits to the civilian population while providing real-world training opportunities to Guard Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Chloe Ochs)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2024 14:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|946995
|VIRIN:
|240903-Z-ZW877-3684
|Filename:
|DOD_110736246
|Length:
|00:02:57
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Kentucky Air Guard conducts Operation Arctic Haven, by SSgt Chloe Ochs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
