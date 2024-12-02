Kentucky Air Guard conducts Operation Arctic Haven

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/946995" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Thirty-six members of the Kentucky Air National Guard's 123rd Airlift Wing transport cargo to the Alaskan North Slope in support of Operation Arctic Haven on Sept. 3, 2024. The mission, part of a Department of Defense program called Innovative Readiness Training, airlifted 39 tons of residential building supplies to two remote villages in northern Alaska over the course of a week, providing tangible benefits to the civilian population while providing real-world training opportunities to Guard Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Chloe Ochs)