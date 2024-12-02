USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group Enters U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility

On Dec. 14, the USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) consisting of the flagship USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75); Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1 with nine embarked aviation squadrons; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 28; the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser, USS Gettysburg (CG 64); and two Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers, USS Stout (DDG 55) and USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109), entered the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility.
The Strike Group is deployed to ensure regional stability and security.
