    USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group Enters U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2024

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    On Dec. 14, the USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) consisting of the flagship USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75); Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1 with nine embarked aviation squadrons; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 28; the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser, USS Gettysburg (CG 64); and two Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers, USS Stout (DDG 55) and USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109), entered the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility.

    The Strike Group is deployed to ensure regional stability and security.

    Date Taken: 12.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.15.2024 09:08
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group Enters U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

