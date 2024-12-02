Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lightning Family Day

    ITALY

    07.20.2022

    Video by Jordan Pearson 

    522d Military Intelligence Battalion

    VICENZA, Italy — Col. Mark Denton, commander of the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater), emphasized the importance of family during Lightning Family Day on Aug. 20, 2022. The event, held in Vicenza, Italy, featured games, food, and activities for Soldiers and their families to enjoy together.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2022
    Date Posted: 12.15.2024 01:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946988
    VIRIN: 220720-D-GO124-6853
    Filename: DOD_110736103
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lightning Family Day, by Jordan Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

