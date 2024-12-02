Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers from the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) Tackle Lightning Focus 23 Obstacle Course

    GERMANY

    12.27.2021

    Video by Jordan Pearson 

    522d Military Intelligence Battalion

    GRAFENWOEHR, Germany — Soldiers from the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) pushed their limits during Lightning Focus 23, navigating a challenging obstacle course on Sept. 27, 2023. The training emphasized physical fitness, teamwork, and resilience, reinforcing the unit’s readiness for future missions.

