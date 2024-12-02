Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lightning Focus 23 Interview's

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    01.27.2023

    Video by Jordan Pearson 

    522d Military Intelligence Battalion

    GRAFENWOEHR, Germany — Col. Mark Denton, commander, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater), highlighted the importance of Exercise Lightning Focus on Sept. 27, 2023, in Grafenwoehr, Germany, as Soldiers honed their skills through basic Soldier training, reinforcing readiness and proficiency across the formation.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2024 01:12
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 946986
    VIRIN: 230127-D-GO124-1185
    Filename: DOD_110736101
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lightning Focus 23 Interview's, by Jordan Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #readiness #training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download