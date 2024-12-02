Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Band unload music equipment at Wilson Theater on Fort Campbell, Ky., on Dec. 9, 2024. The equipment movement supported the band's "Holiday Classics!" performance, a free holiday themed concert. (U.S. Army video by Master Sgt. Alexander Henninger)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2024 00:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|946982
|VIRIN:
|241209-A-LJ797-9714
|Filename:
|DOD_110736097
|Length:
|00:04:22
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Unloading Gear with the 101st Airborne Division Band (B-Roll), by MSG Alexander Henninger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.