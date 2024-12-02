31st MEU | BLT 2/4 Small Boat Sustainment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/946975" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 31st Marine Expeditonary Unit, conduct small boat sustainment training with an enhanced combat rubber reconnaissance craft off the coast of Okinawa, Japan on Dec. 9-13, 2024. This training was conducted for the first time in the Indo-Pacific region in order to introduce the Marines to the newly fielded E-CRRC and increase their proficiecy for upcoming boat raids. The E-CRRC has an increased load carrying capacity as well as improved ride quality, speed, stability and seakeeping in heavy seas over the legacy CRRC. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)