Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Golden Knights drop into 125th Army Navy Game

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LANDOVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2024

    Video by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Point of view video by Sgt. 1st Class Tyler Becker of the U.S. Army Parachute Team as he makes a demonstration parachute jump on 14 December 2024. The jump was part of pre-game activities for the Army Navy game at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Tyler Becker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.14.2024 21:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946973
    VIRIN: 241214-A-GH686-3999
    Filename: DOD_110735964
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: LANDOVER, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Golden Knights drop into 125th Army Navy Game, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    parachute
    football
    Golden Knights
    Army Navy Game
    U.S. Army
    Washington D.C.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download