    80th Anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge in Luxembourg

    HAMM, LUXEMBOURG

    12.14.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    Military Police from the 529th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade fired the 21-gun salute with cannons for the 80th Anniversary Ceremony of the Battle of the Bulge on 14 December 2024 at Luxembourg American Cemetery and Memorial in Hamm, Luxembourg.

    Date Taken: 12.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.14.2024 17:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946971
    VIRIN: 241214-A-PT551-2224
    Filename: DOD_110735793
    Length: 00:03:51
    Location: HAMM, LU

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 80th Anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge in Luxembourg, by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Battle of the Bulge
    BotB
    Battle of the Bulge Memorial
    Ever Vigilant
    Stronger Together

