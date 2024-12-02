Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCG AST1 Hannah Memorial Video

    PUERTO RICO

    07.06.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicolas DesRoberts 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    For twelve remarkable years, you stood as a beacon of courage and hope as a Coast Guard rescue swimmer—a true guardian who profoundly touched the lives of all you encountered. Whether in the water saving lives or on land uplifting spirits, your legacy shines brightly, inspiring us all. Rest easy, Phoenix; we have the watch.
    This video serves as a tribute from Air Station Borinquen (AIRSTA BQN), where we gathered for a paddle-out memorial in honor of Phoenix. His impact over the past few years at BQN has been immense, from saving lives to fostering morale within the unit. He will truly be missed.

    Date Taken: 07.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.14.2024 13:52
