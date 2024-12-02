USCG AST1 Hannah Memorial Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



For twelve remarkable years, you stood as a beacon of courage and hope as a Coast Guard rescue swimmer—a true guardian who profoundly touched the lives of all you encountered. Whether in the water saving lives or on land uplifting spirits, your legacy shines brightly, inspiring us all. Rest easy, Phoenix; we have the watch.

This video serves as a tribute from Air Station Borinquen (AIRSTA BQN), where we gathered for a paddle-out memorial in honor of Phoenix. His impact over the past few years at BQN has been immense, from saving lives to fostering morale within the unit. He will truly be missed.