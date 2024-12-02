Multinational C-130J Super Hercules and C-130H Hercules aircraft participate in an elephant walk culminating Operation Christmas Drop 2024, at Andersen Air Force Base, Dec. 14, 2024. Aircraft from the U.S. Air Force, Japan Air Self-Defense Force, Republic of Korea Air Force, Royal Canadian Air Force, and Royal Australian Air Force participated in OCD delivering humanitarian-like supplies to remote islands in the Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2024 01:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|946943
|VIRIN:
|241214-F-RX291-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110735145
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Operation Christmas Drop 2024 Elephant Walk BRoll, by SSgt Jordan Garner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.