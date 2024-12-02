Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secretary Austin Recruitment and Retention Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Video by Chad McNeeley and Jennifer Min

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Recruitment and Retention message.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 20:17
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 946940
    VIRIN: 241008-D-TT977-1000
    Filename: DOD_110734911
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary Austin Recruitment and Retention Message, by Chad McNeeley and Jennifer Min, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    service
    recruitment
    retention
    secdefaustin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download