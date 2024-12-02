Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rock Island Arsenal Army beats RIA Navy 27-20

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2024

    Video by Jon Connor 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Congrats to the local Army beating the local RIA Navy 27 -20, Dec. 13 on Memorial Field at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois under frigid conditions. Check out the highlights of this growing rivalry.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 18:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 946935
    VIRIN: 241213-A-GN656-4800
    Filename: DOD_110734812
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: ILLINOIS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rock Island Arsenal Army beats RIA Navy 27-20, by Jon Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Football
    RIA
    Army Navy game
    ASC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download