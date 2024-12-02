Congrats to the local Army beating the local RIA Navy 27 -20, Dec. 13 on Memorial Field at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois under frigid conditions. Check out the highlights of this growing rivalry.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 18:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|946935
|VIRIN:
|241213-A-GN656-4800
|Filename:
|DOD_110734812
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Rock Island Arsenal Army beats RIA Navy 27-20, by Jon Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.