C-17s support HIMARS exercise at NTTR

Two U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster IIIs assigned to the 62nd Airlift Wing, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, arrive and depart in support of a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) exercise at the Nevada Test and Training Range, Nevada, Nov. 19, 2024. The C-17s were responsible for transporting military personnel, all-terrain vehicles , high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicles and High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems for a joint training exercise on the range. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 19:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|946933
|VIRIN:
|241126-F-XX992-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110734744
|Length:
|00:04:53
|Location:
|NEVADA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
