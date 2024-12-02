Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C-17s support HIMARS exercise at NTTR

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    Two U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster IIIs assigned to the 62nd Airlift Wing, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, arrive and depart in support of a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) exercise at the Nevada Test and Training Range, Nevada, Nov. 19, 2024. The C-17s were responsible for transporting military personnel, all-terrain vehicles , high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicles and High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems for a joint training exercise on the range. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 19:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946933
    VIRIN: 241126-F-XX992-1001
    Filename: DOD_110734744
    Length: 00:04:53
    Location: NEVADA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-17s support HIMARS exercise at NTTR, by SSgt Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Battalion
    HIMARS
    Nevada
    27th Field Artillery Regiment
    62nd Airlift Wing
    Nevada Test and Training Range

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download