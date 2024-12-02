C-17s support HIMARS exercise at NTTR

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Two U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster IIIs assigned to the 62nd Airlift Wing, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, arrive and depart in support of a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) exercise at the Nevada Test and Training Range, Nevada, Nov. 19, 2024. The C-17s were responsible for transporting military personnel, all-terrain vehicles , high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicles and High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems for a joint training exercise on the range. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)