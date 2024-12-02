Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Open House & Airshow PSA

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Video by Senior Airman William Finn 

    355th Wing

    A video of U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Michael Becker, 355th Wing Command Chief, giving an announcement about the 2025 Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Open House & Airshow at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Dec. 11, 2024. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman William Finn V)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 17:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 946927
    VIRIN: 241212-F-QO903-1001
    Filename: DOD_110734673
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US

    Airshow
    Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona

