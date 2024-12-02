2025 Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Open House & Airshow PSA

A video of U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Michael Becker, 355th Wing Command Chief, giving an announcement about the 2025 Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Open House & Airshow at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Dec. 11, 2024. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman William Finn V)
|12.12.2024
|12.13.2024 17:15
|Package
|946927
|241212-F-QO903-1001
|DOD_110734673
|00:00:57
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
