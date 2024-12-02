Cannons Ready in Luxembourg

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Military Police from the 529th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Company, 18th Military Police Brigade set up and practiced firing cannons in preparation for the 80th Anniversary Ceremony of the Battle of the Bulge on 13 December 2024 at Luxembourg American Cemetery and Memorial in Hamm, Luxembourg.