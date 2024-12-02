Military Police from the 529th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Company, 18th Military Police Brigade set up and practiced firing cannons in preparation for the 80th Anniversary Ceremony of the Battle of the Bulge on 13 December 2024 at Luxembourg American Cemetery and Memorial in Hamm, Luxembourg.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 16:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|946924
|VIRIN:
|241213-A-PT551-2654
|Filename:
|DOD_110734624
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|HAMM, LU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Cannons Ready in Luxembourg, by SSG Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.