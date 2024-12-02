Army Medicine ensures our Soldiers are at a constant state of readiness, to include challenging the Navy in football! From the healthcare professionals at BACH the home and community of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Raise the Standard, Be the Standard! GO ARMY, BEAT NAVY!!!
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 16:43
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|946922
|VIRIN:
|241213-O-DD678-2835
|Filename:
|DOD_110734587
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Go Army, Beat Navy 2024, by Fred Holly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.