2024 NORAD Tracks Santa Video #2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/946920" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The North American Aerospace Defense Command is ready to track Santa on December 24, 2024 for the program’s 69th year. NORAD monitors and defends North American airspace 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. On December 24th, NORAD has one additional mission: tracking Santa Claus as he makes his way across the globe delivering presents to children.