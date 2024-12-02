Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 NORAD Tracks Santa Video #2

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2024

    Video by Thomas Paul 

    NORAD Tracks Santa

    The North American Aerospace Defense Command is ready to track Santa on December 24, 2024 for the program’s 69th year. NORAD monitors and defends North American airspace 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. On December 24th, NORAD has one additional mission: tracking Santa Claus as he makes his way across the globe delivering presents to children.

    Date Taken: 11.29.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 17:02
    Location: COLORADO, US

    NORAD
    North American Aerospace Defense Command
    NORAD Tracks Santa

