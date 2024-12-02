The North American Aerospace Defense Command is ready to track Santa on December 24, 2024 for the program’s 69th year. NORAD monitors and defends North American airspace 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. On December 24th, NORAD has one additional mission: tracking Santa Claus as he makes his way across the globe delivering presents to children.
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 17:02
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|946920
|VIRIN:
|241129-D-NE677-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110734564
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 NORAD Tracks Santa Video #2, by Thomas Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.