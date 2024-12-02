Desert Hammer B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing work together on the first day of the Desert Hammer exercise, Nov. 13, 2024, in Gila Bend Air Force Auxillary Field, Arizona. They were transported via U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Ospreys from Luke Air Force Base to the forward operating base in Gila Bend AFAF, where training took place to prepare for future deployments and hone their skills as mission-ready airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Belinda Guachun-Chichay)