U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing work together on the first day of the Desert Hammer exercise, Nov. 13, 2024, in Gila Bend Air Force Auxillary Field, Arizona. They were transported via U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Ospreys from Luke Air Force Base to the forward operating base in Gila Bend AFAF, where training took place to prepare for future deployments and hone their skills as mission-ready airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Belinda Guachun-Chichay)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 17:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|946919
|VIRIN:
|241113-F-KD516-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110734561
|Length:
|00:03:46
|Location:
|GILA BEND, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Desert Hammer B-Roll, by Amn Belinda Guachun-Chichay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
