Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bivouac exercise tests missions support group’s rapid deployment capabilities

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Hussein Enaya 

    1st Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to Hurlburt Field participate in a field training exercise to practice rapid deployment capabilities at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 3-7, 2024. The bivouac exercise involved establishing a temporary base in a contested territory, training Airmen in various skills such as operational security and the ability to survive and operate in hostile environments, ensuring readiness anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Hussein Enaya)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 16:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946914
    VIRIN: 241107-F-FD009-1003
    Filename: DOD_110734363
    Length: 00:06:43
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bivouac exercise tests missions support group’s rapid deployment capabilities, by SrA Hussein Enaya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hurlburt Field
    MST
    1 SOW
    1 SOCES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download