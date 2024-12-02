U.S. Airmen assigned to Hurlburt Field participate in a field training exercise to practice rapid deployment capabilities at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 3-7, 2024. The bivouac exercise involved establishing a temporary base in a contested territory, training Airmen in various skills such as operational security and the ability to survive and operate in hostile environments, ensuring readiness anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Hussein Enaya)
This work, Bivouac exercise tests missions support group’s rapid deployment capabilities, by SrA Hussein Enaya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
