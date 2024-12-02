Bivouac exercise tests missions support group’s rapid deployment capabilities

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to Hurlburt Field participate in a field training exercise to practice rapid deployment capabilities at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 3-7, 2024. The bivouac exercise involved establishing a temporary base in a contested territory, training Airmen in various skills such as operational security and the ability to survive and operate in hostile environments, ensuring readiness anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Hussein Enaya)