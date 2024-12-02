Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Fisher Distinguished Civilian Humanitarian Award

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joel Pfiester 

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)     

    On 1996, the Secretaries of the Navy, Air Force and Army approved the establishment of this Award It is a multidepartment recognition to be given to an individual or organization who has demonstrated exceptional patriotism and humanitarian concern for the Armed Forces or their families. The recipients must exemplify patriotism, generosity, and selfless dedication to improving the quality of the life of the Armed Forces of the United States

