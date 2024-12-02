2024 Fisher Distinguished Civilian Humanitarian Award

On 1996, the Secretaries of the Navy, Air Force and Army approved the establishment of this Award It is a multidepartment recognition to be given to an individual or organization who has demonstrated exceptional patriotism and humanitarian concern for the Armed Forces or their families. The recipients must exemplify patriotism, generosity, and selfless dedication to improving the quality of the life of the Armed Forces of the United States
|11.20.2024
|12.13.2024 17:05
|Video Productions
|946913
|241120-F-PD075-7279
|DOD_110734358
|00:18:10
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|0
|0
