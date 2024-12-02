U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 211, Marine Aircraft Group 13, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, perform maintenance on a U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft as part of Steel Knight 24 aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 6, 2024. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that takes place in multiple locations across the Southwest that allows I Marine Expeditionary Force to train as a full Marine Air-Ground Task Force and better integrate with joint and naval forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Luc Boatman)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 17:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|946911
|VIRIN:
|241206-M-WD207-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110734348
|Length:
|00:03:57
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Steel Knight 24 BRoll: VMFA-211 performs maintenance while underway aboard the USS Tripoli, by Sgt Luc Boatman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
