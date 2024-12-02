Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Steel Knight 24 BRoll: VMFA-211 performs maintenance while underway aboard the USS Tripoli

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Video by Sgt. Luc Boatman 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 211, Marine Aircraft Group 13, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, perform maintenance on a U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft as part of Steel Knight 24 aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 6, 2024. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that takes place in multiple locations across the Southwest that allows I Marine Expeditionary Force to train as a full Marine Air-Ground Task Force and better integrate with joint and naval forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Luc Boatman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 17:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946911
    VIRIN: 241206-M-WD207-1001
    Filename: DOD_110734348
    Length: 00:03:57
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Steel Knight 24 BRoll: VMFA-211 performs maintenance while underway aboard the USS Tripoli, by Sgt Luc Boatman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Steel Knight, Marines, I MEF, 3rd MAW, F-35, Naval Integration

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download