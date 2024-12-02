Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCTF-RH and Honolulu Board of Water Supply Discuss Memo Findings (Livestream Recording)

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    Members of the Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) water testing ‘Swarm Team’ discuss the Navy’s Long Term Monitoring swarm memo findings with the Honolulu Board of Water Supply in Honolulu, Dec. 10, 2024.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 15:39
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 946909
    VIRIN: 241210-N-N0393-1001
    Filename: DOD_110734345
    Length: 03:16:22
    Location: HAWAII, US

    TAGS

    fuel
    Hawaii
    water quality
    NCTF-RH
    Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill

