Members of the Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) water testing ‘Swarm Team’ discuss the Navy’s Long Term Monitoring swarm memo findings with the Honolulu Board of Water Supply in Honolulu, Dec. 10, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 15:39
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|946909
|VIRIN:
|241210-N-N0393-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110734345
|Length:
|03:16:22
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NCTF-RH and Honolulu Board of Water Supply Discuss Memo Findings (Livestream Recording), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.