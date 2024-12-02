Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holiday Shoutout

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    12.04.2024

    Video by Amy Bugala 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Expeditionary District

    Hadi Alrahahleh, an Army Civilian and resident engineer, records his holiday message to coworkers in Tulsa, Oklahoma Dec. 4, 2024, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. He is serving with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Expeditionary District and shared his warm wishes. (U.S. Army Video by Amy L. Bugala)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 15:25
    Category: Greetings
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
    Hometown: TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US

    This work, Holiday Shoutout, by Amy Bugala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Corps of Engineers

    USACE
    Holiday Season
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Transatlantic Division
    Expeditionary District

