    Desert Hammer B-Roll

    GILA BEND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2024

    Video by Airman Belinda Guachun-Chichay 

    56th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing work together on the first day of the Desert Hammer exercise, Nov. 13, 2024, in Gila Bend Air Force Auxillary Field, Arizona. They were transported via U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Ospreys from Luke Air Force Base to the forward operating point in Gila Bend AFAF, where training took place to prepare for future deployments and hone their skills as mission-ready Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Belinda Guachun-Chichay)

    Location: GILA BEND, ARIZONA, US

    This work, Desert Hammer B-Roll, by Amn Belinda Guachun-Chichay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Luke Air Force Base
    56th Fighter Wing
    Gila Bend
    Auxillary Field

