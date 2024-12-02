U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 211, Marine Aircraft Group 13, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing and U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), U.S. Third Fleet, conduct flight deck and deck landing qualifications as part of Steel Knight 24 aboard the Tripoli while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 5, 2024. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that takes place in multiple locations across the Southwest that allows I Marine Expeditionary Force to train as a full Marine Air-Ground Task Force and better integrate with joint and naval forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Luc Boatman)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 17:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|946904
|VIRIN:
|241205-M-WD207-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110734267
|Length:
|00:04:49
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Steel Knight 24 B-Roll: F-35B Lightning IIs fly deck landing qualifications aboard USS Tripoli, by Sgt Luc Boatman, identified by DVIDS
