    NASIC Holiday Message

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Kristof Rixmann 

    National Air and Space Intelligence Center

    Season's greetings from the National Air and Space Intelligence Center. NASIC Commander, Col. Andy Stremmel, and Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. David Southall, deliver a holiday message to Airmen Dec. 13, 2024, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. (U.S. Air Force video by SrA Kristof Rixmann)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 14:59
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 946903
    VIRIN: 241213-F-AG991-1001
    Filename: DOD_110734242
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

