NASIC Holiday Message

Season's greetings from the National Air and Space Intelligence Center. NASIC Commander, Col. Andy Stremmel, and Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. David Southall, deliver a holiday message to Airmen Dec. 13, 2024, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. (U.S. Air Force video by SrA Kristof Rixmann)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 14:59
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|946903
|VIRIN:
|241213-F-AG991-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110734242
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
