Flight Experiment Mission-02 (FEM-02)

The Missile Defense Agency, in cooperation with U.S. Department of Defense partners, successfully conducted a live intercept of a ballistic missile target, marking the first Ballistic Missile Defense event executed from Guam. During the flight experiment, the Aegis Guam System integrated with the new AN/TPY-6 radar and Vertical Launching System, fired a Standard Missile-3 Block IIA which intercepted an air-launched Medium Range Ballistic Missile target off the coast of Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The AN/TPY-6 radar tracked the target shortly after launch to intercept in the first end-to-end tracking use of the radar during a live ballistic missile flight test.
|12.10.2024
|12.13.2024 14:55
|Package
|946900
|231211-D-D0500-1015
|1015
|DOD_110734230
|00:03:13
|GU
|0
|0
Missile Defense Agency