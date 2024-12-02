Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Experiment Mission-02 (FEM-02)

    GUAM

    12.10.2024

    Video by Nancy Jones-Bonbrest  

    Missile Defense Agency

    The Missile Defense Agency, in cooperation with U.S. Department of Defense partners, successfully conducted a live intercept of a ballistic missile target, marking the first Ballistic Missile Defense event executed from Guam. During the flight experiment, the Aegis Guam System integrated with the new AN/TPY-6 radar and Vertical Launching System, fired a Standard Missile-3 Block IIA which intercepted an air-launched Medium Range Ballistic Missile target off the coast of Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The AN/TPY-6 radar tracked the target shortly after launch to intercept in the first end-to-end tracking use of the radar during a live ballistic missile flight test.

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 14:55
    Location: GU

