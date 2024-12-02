Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet Orbital Harmony, SBD 1’s talented performance group

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2024

    Video by Christopher Ingersoll 

    Space Base Delta 1

    Bringing a unique, personal touch to U.S. Space Force events and ceremonies at Peterson & Schriever Space Force Bases, this incredible singing group unites individuals connected to Space Base Delta 1 through their shared passion for music.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 14:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 946898
    VIRIN: 241203-X-WF422-4852
    Filename: DOD_110734228
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: COLORADO, US

    Choir
    Peterson Space Force Base

