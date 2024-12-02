Bringing a unique, personal touch to U.S. Space Force events and ceremonies at Peterson & Schriever Space Force Bases, this incredible singing group unites individuals connected to Space Base Delta 1 through their shared passion for music.
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 14:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|946898
|VIRIN:
|241203-X-WF422-4852
|Filename:
|DOD_110734228
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Meet Orbital Harmony, SBD 1’s talented performance group, by Christopher Ingersoll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.