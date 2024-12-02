Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Theater Blood Podcast Episode 1

    UNITED STATES

    12.13.2024

    Video by Dana Crudo 

    Defense Health Agency

    This series explores the latest in blood management. This episode discusses how the Theater Blood-Mobile (TBLD-M) application changes the game for battlefield care, including insights from the Assistant Program Manager for TBLD-M.

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 15:35
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 946893
    VIRIN: 241213-D-RF869-1002
    Filename: DOD_110734216
    Length: 00:13:06
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Theater, Blood, PEO DHMS, JOMIS, care

