This series explores the latest in blood management. This episode discusses how the Theater Blood-Mobile (TBLD-M) application changes the game for battlefield care, including insights from the Assistant Program Manager for TBLD-M.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 15:35
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|946893
|VIRIN:
|241213-D-RF869-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110734216
|Length:
|00:13:06
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Theater Blood Podcast Episode 1, by Dana Crudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.