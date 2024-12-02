Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holiday Shoutout

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    12.04.2024

    Video by Amy Bugala 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Expeditionary District

    Zar Nigar, an Army Civilian and project engineer records her holiday message to friends, family and coworkers in New York and New Jersey Dec. 4, 2024, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. She is serving with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Expeditionary District and shared her warm wishes. (U.S. Army Video by Amy L. Bugala)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 15:12
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 946885
    VIRIN: 241204-A-GS954-7965
    Filename: DOD_110734075
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
    Hometown: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
    Hometown: TRENTON, NEW JERSEY, US

