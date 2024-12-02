Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3ABCT Redeployment

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2024

    Video by Spc. Karesse Clemons and Spc. Jarrett Jackson

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team returned from a nine-month deployment at Fort Carson, Colorado, Dec. 13, 2024. 3ABCT Soldiers were supporting the U.S.'s commitment to NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jarrett Jackson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 14:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946877
    VIRIN: 241213-A-EJ434-1001
    Filename: DOD_110733930
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3ABCT Redeployment, by SPC Karesse Clemons and SPC Jarrett Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    redeployment
    4th Infantry Division
    Fort Carson
    armynewswire

