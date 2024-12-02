Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NIWC Atlantic at Eastern Defense Summit 2024 STRINGER

    UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Video by Chelsie Holloway 

    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

    This video shows various NIWC Atlantic leadership participating in presentations, demonstrations, and panels; as well as the collaborative space NIWC Atlantic set up in order to foster partnerships at this year's Charleston Defense Contractors Association, Eastern Defense Summit.

    The Annual Eastern Defense Summit (EDS) is one of the largest defense-focused events on the East Coast, bringing together more than 2,400 government, military, academia and industry leaders to spark ideas, innovation, and solutions to our current and future National Defense digital challenges.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 14:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946874
    VIRIN: 241212-N-BJ011-1002
    Filename: DOD_110733884
    Length: 00:03:30
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NIWC Atlantic at Eastern Defense Summit 2024 STRINGER, by Chelsie Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    conference
    Charleston
    collaboration
    EDS
    CDCA
    NIWC Atlantic

