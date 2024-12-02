NIWC Atlantic at Eastern Defense Summit 2024 STRINGER

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video shows various NIWC Atlantic leadership participating in presentations, demonstrations, and panels; as well as the collaborative space NIWC Atlantic set up in order to foster partnerships at this year's Charleston Defense Contractors Association, Eastern Defense Summit.



The Annual Eastern Defense Summit (EDS) is one of the largest defense-focused events on the East Coast, bringing together more than 2,400 government, military, academia and industry leaders to spark ideas, innovation, and solutions to our current and future National Defense digital challenges.