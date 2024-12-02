NIWC Atlantic at Eastern Defense Summit 2024 STRINGER

This video shows various NIWC Atlantic leadership participating in presentations, demonstrations, and panels; as well as the collaborative space NIWC Atlantic set up in order to foster partnerships at this year's Charleston Defense Contractors Association, Eastern Defense Summit.
The Annual Eastern Defense Summit (EDS) is one of the largest defense-focused events on the East Coast, bringing together more than 2,400 government, military, academia and industry leaders to spark ideas, innovation, and solutions to our current and future National Defense digital challenges.
|12.12.2024
|12.13.2024 14:39
|B-Roll
|946874
|241212-N-BJ011-1002
|DOD_110733884
|00:03:30
|US
|0
|0
