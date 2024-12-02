NIWC Atlantic and STEM at EDS SOTs and B Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/946871" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This video contains multiple SOTs and B-Roll of the STEM robotics demonstration at the Charleston Defense Contractors Association, Eastern Defense Summit on Dec. 11th and 12th, 2024.



NIWC Atlantic scientists and engineers act as mentors to students within the STEM programs to provide advice and expertise to their projects.There is a long-standing partnership between NIWC Atlantic and STEM programs throughout the Charleston area.



This past year, more than 350 NIWC Atlantic employees volunteered approximately 113,000 hours and were able to reach more than 89,000 in the Charleston tri-county through this outreach. We support approximately 116 local robotics teams annually with student teams ranging from pre-k through high school. We match requesting teams with employees willing to mentor the students and teams and that can help to guide the teams to complete a specified robotics project, culminating in end of season competitions. To ensure success, mentors attend the teams’ practices, helps them build and troubleshoots their robots and provides feedback and real-world insight.



The Annual Eastern Defense Summit (EDS) is one of the largest defense-focused events on the East Coast, bringing together more than 2,400 government, military, academia and industry leaders to spark ideas, innovation, and solutions to our current and future National Defense digital challenges.