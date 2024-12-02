Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NIWC Atlantic and STEM at EDS SOTs and B Roll

    UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Video by Chelsie Holloway 

    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

    This video contains multiple SOTs and B-Roll of the STEM robotics demonstration at the Charleston Defense Contractors Association, Eastern Defense Summit on Dec. 11th and 12th, 2024.

    NIWC Atlantic scientists and engineers act as mentors to students within the STEM programs to provide advice and expertise to their projects.There is a long-standing partnership between NIWC Atlantic and STEM programs throughout the Charleston area.

    This past year, more than 350 NIWC Atlantic employees volunteered approximately 113,000 hours and were able to reach more than 89,000 in the Charleston tri-county through this outreach. We support approximately 116 local robotics teams annually with student teams ranging from pre-k through high school. We match requesting teams with employees willing to mentor the students and teams and that can help to guide the teams to complete a specified robotics project, culminating in end of season competitions. To ensure success, mentors attend the teams’ practices, helps them build and troubleshoots their robots and provides feedback and real-world insight.

    The Annual Eastern Defense Summit (EDS) is one of the largest defense-focused events on the East Coast, bringing together more than 2,400 government, military, academia and industry leaders to spark ideas, innovation, and solutions to our current and future National Defense digital challenges.

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 14:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946871
    VIRIN: 241212-N-BJ011-1001
    Filename: DOD_110733745
    Length: 00:03:23
    Location: US

    conference
    mentorship
    STEM
    education
    NIWC Atlantic

