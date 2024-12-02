This video contains multiple SOTs and B-Roll of the STEM robotics demonstration at the Charleston Defense Contractors Association, Eastern Defense Summit on Dec. 11th and 12th, 2024.
NIWC Atlantic scientists and engineers act as mentors to students within the STEM programs to provide advice and expertise to their projects.There is a long-standing partnership between NIWC Atlantic and STEM programs throughout the Charleston area.
This past year, more than 350 NIWC Atlantic employees volunteered approximately 113,000 hours and were able to reach more than 89,000 in the Charleston tri-county through this outreach. We support approximately 116 local robotics teams annually with student teams ranging from pre-k through high school. We match requesting teams with employees willing to mentor the students and teams and that can help to guide the teams to complete a specified robotics project, culminating in end of season competitions. To ensure success, mentors attend the teams’ practices, helps them build and troubleshoots their robots and provides feedback and real-world insight.
The Annual Eastern Defense Summit (EDS) is one of the largest defense-focused events on the East Coast, bringing together more than 2,400 government, military, academia and industry leaders to spark ideas, innovation, and solutions to our current and future National Defense digital challenges.
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 14:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|946871
|VIRIN:
|241212-N-BJ011-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110733745
|Length:
|00:03:23
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NIWC Atlantic and STEM at EDS SOTs and B Roll, by Chelsie Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
