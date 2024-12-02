Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civil war Survivor to Soldier with SSG Othello Smith

    RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Terry Rajsombath 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Rhode Island National Guard

    Staff Sgt. Othello Smith, a recruiter with Rhode Island Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion, speaks on a podcast, Oct. 1, 2024. Smith speaks on his experience fleeing the Liberian and Sierra Leonean civil wars, making his way to America to become a Soldier in the Rhode Island National Guard.

    (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff. Sgt. Terry Rajsombath)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 13:50
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 946870
    VIRIN: 241001-Z-PJ209-1001
    Filename: DOD_110733738
    Length: 01:09:38
    Location: RHODE ISLAND, US

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Podcast
    Rhode Island
    survivor
    National Guard

