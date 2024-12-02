Civil war Survivor to Soldier with SSG Othello Smith

Staff Sgt. Othello Smith, a recruiter with Rhode Island Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion, speaks on a podcast, Oct. 1, 2024. Smith speaks on his experience fleeing the Liberian and Sierra Leonean civil wars, making his way to America to become a Soldier in the Rhode Island National Guard.
(U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff. Sgt. Terry Rajsombath)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 13:50
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|946870
|VIRIN:
|241001-Z-PJ209-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110733738
|Length:
|01:09:38
|Location:
|RHODE ISLAND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.