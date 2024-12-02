The Air Force Research Laboratories Joint Operationas Research Theater (JORT) is a central command station to control multiple, unmanned vehicles of all kinds, encompassing land, air, sea and undersea. Enabling central control and monitoring of UxV operations such as emergency response, building inspections, threat detection and more. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 11:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|946859
|VIRIN:
|241129-F-ZJ423-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110733586
|Length:
|00:04:20
|Location:
|OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Operations Research Theater BROLL Selects, by Ryan J Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
