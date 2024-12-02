Joint Operations Research Theater BROLL Selects

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OHIO, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2024

    Video by Ryan J Law    

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    The Air Force Research Laboratories Joint Operationas Research Theater (JORT) is a central command station to control multiple, unmanned vehicles of all kinds, encompassing land, air, sea and undersea. Enabling central control and monitoring of UxV operations such as emergency response, building inspections, threat detection and more. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)

    Date Taken: 11.29.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 11:42
    Location: OHIO, US

