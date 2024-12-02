Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HELO Training

    UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Isabella Ortega 

    19th Airlift Wing

    The 19th Operations Support Squadron and 1st Battalion, 114th Aviation Regiment, conducted a Razorback Rodeo, a variety of joint training exercises on All American Drop Zone at Camp Joseph T. Robinson. The joint training provided an opportunity to practice emergency response through a helicopter medical evacuation exercise including hoist and sling load training.

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 10:25
    Location: US

    HELO
    19th Airlift Wing
    Razorback
    Medgroup
    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

