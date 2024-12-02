HELO Training

The 19th Operations Support Squadron and 1st Battalion, 114th Aviation Regiment, conducted a Razorback Rodeo, a variety of joint training exercises on All American Drop Zone at Camp Joseph T. Robinson. The joint training provided an opportunity to practice emergency response through a helicopter medical evacuation exercise including hoist and sling load training.
