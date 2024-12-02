U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Curtis King, 10th AAMDC commanding general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen Rowley, 10th AAMDC command sergeant major, leaves a message for the U.S. Navy Dec. 12 in Sembach, Germany (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 10:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|946845
|VIRIN:
|241213-A-JK865-2072
|Filename:
|DOD_110733385
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 10th AAMDC Go Army Beat Navy 2024, by SGT Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.