    Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay Army vs Navy Football Game Spirit Spot

    GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    12.13.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Bryan Mai 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay and Joint Task Force Guantanamo Bay came together in a yelling contest to support their service's college football team for the upcoming Army vs. Navy football game but are interrupted by another service.

    Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU

    TAGS

    Army vs Navy
    Navy
    Hospital
    Army
    Spirit Spots

