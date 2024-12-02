Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SA-EMD Briefing at Bexar Metro 911 Regional Operations Center December 6th 2024

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Video by Alexander Goad and Richard Kaulfers

    502nd Air Base Wing

    San Antonio Electromagnetic Defense collaborative update meeting recorded at Bexar Metro 9-1-1 Network’s Quarry Run Operations Center, December 6, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. Keynote Speaker: Mr. Brett Schneider. (U.S. Air Force video by Alexander Zolton Goad)

    JBSA, Bexar Metro, 9-1-1, EMD, Electromagnetic, PUCT

    ADDITIONAL TAGS: EDI, Quarry Run Operations, Public Service Answering Point, P4, AlphaGuardian, CyberGuardian, Foundation for Infrastructure Resilience, Infrastructure, Community, Readiness,

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 11:33
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 946839
    VIRIN: 241206-F-DO473-6208
    Filename: DOD_110733323
    Length: 00:57:20
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    EMD
    JBSA
    Electromagnetic
    Bexar Metro
    9-1-1
    PUCT

