San Antonio Electromagnetic Defense collaborative update meeting recorded at Bexar Metro 9-1-1 Network’s Quarry Run Operations Center, December 6, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. Keynote Speaker: Mr. Brett Schneider. (U.S. Air Force video by Alexander Zolton Goad)
JBSA, Bexar Metro, 9-1-1, EMD, Electromagnetic, PUCT
ADDITIONAL TAGS: EDI, Quarry Run Operations, Public Service Answering Point, P4, AlphaGuardian, CyberGuardian, Foundation for Infrastructure Resilience, Infrastructure, Community, Readiness,
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 11:33
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|946839
|VIRIN:
|241206-F-DO473-6208
|Filename:
|DOD_110733323
|Length:
|00:57:20
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SA-EMD Briefing at Bexar Metro 911 Regional Operations Center December 6th 2024, by Alexander Goad and Richard Kaulfers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
