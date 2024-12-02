Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill displays readiness with aircraft arresting system

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Video by Airman Monique Stober 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    A QF-16A Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 325th Fighter Wing, Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, tests a Bak-12 aircraft arresting system at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 12, 2024. The Bak-12 system is used to support fighter aircraft in the event of an in-flight emergency by preventing the aircraft from overrunning on the flightline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Monique Stober)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 09:31
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    TAGS

    certification
    flightline
    MacDill AFB
    Arresting system
    in-flight emergency
    Bak-12

