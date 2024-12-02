Soldiers assigned to Strike Company, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, conduct a live fire training exercise as part of the Transformation in Contact (TiC) initiative, in Hungary, Dec. 3, 2024. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Charles Porter)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 09:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|946836
|VIRIN:
|241203-A-GY122-7096
|Filename:
|DOD_110733263
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|HU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 10th Mountain Division Soldiers Conduct TiC Live Fire Training, by SSG Charles Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.