    Joint training in Key West sharpens survival skills for 445 AW Airmen

    KEY WEST, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Patrick O'Reilly 

    445th Airlift Wing, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    Reservists from the 445th Operation Group’s 89th Airlift Squadron, 445th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron and 445th Operations Support Squadron along with the U.S. Naval Air Station Key West Search and Rescue, Sector Key West Coast Guard and Key West Police Department participated in water survival training in Key West, FL. on Nov. 21-22, 2024. Over 80 Reservists from the 445th Airlift Wing, to include 445th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, 445th Aerospace Medicine Squadron, 445th Operations Support Squadron, 445th Maintenance Group, 445th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 445th Maintenance Squadron, 87th Aerial Port Squadron and 89th Airlift Wing provided support or participated in the joint training event that included water survival, AES training flights and urban survival, evasion, resistance and escape.

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 09:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946830
    VIRIN: 241121-F-BT522-3003
    Filename: DOD_110733222
    Length: 00:11:39
    Location: KEY WEST, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint training in Key West sharpens survival skills for 445 AW Airmen, by MSgt Patrick O'Reilly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

