Joint training in Key West sharpens survival skills for 445 AW Airmen

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/946827" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Reservists from the 445th Operation Group’s 89th Airlift Squadron, 445th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron and 445th Operations Support Squadron along with the U.S. Naval Air Station Key West Search and Rescue, Sector Key West Coast Guard and Key West Police Department participated in water survival training in Key West, FL. on Nov. 21-22, 2024. Over 80 Reservists from the 445th Airlift Wing, to include 445th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, 445th Aerospace Medicine Squadron, 445th Operations Support Squadron, 445th Maintenance Group, 445th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 445th Maintenance Squadron, 87th Aerial Port Squadron and 89th Airlift Wing provided support or participated in the joint training event that included water survival, AES training flights and urban survival, evasion, resistance and escape.