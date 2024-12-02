Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Lt. Eileen Dickinson Speaks on Her Role in TiC

    HUNGARY

    12.03.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Charles Porter 

    1st Cavalry Division

    1st Lt. Eileen Dickinson, the Strike Company platoon leader assigned to 2nd Battalion, 2nd Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, speaks on her role, equipment, and training, as part of the Transformation in Contact (TiC) initiative, in Hungary, Dec. 3, 2024. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Charles Porter)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 09:48
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 946825
    VIRIN: 241203-A-GY122-2944
    Filename: DOD_110733211
    Length: 00:04:09
    Location: HU

    1st Cavalry Division
    Hungary
    10th Mountain Division
    Europe
    First Team
    Transformation in Contact

