Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-ROLL: Valiant Mark 24: Infantry Gunnery Tactical Simulator

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PASIR LABA CAMP, SINGAPORE

    12.11.2024

    Video by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, attached to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, alongside Singapore Guardsmen with 3rd Battalion Singapore Guards, 7th Singapore Infantry Brigade, conduct an infantry gunnery and tactical simulator training subject matter expert exchange during Valiant Mark 24 on Pasir Laba Camp, Singapore, Dec. 11, 2024. Valiant Mark is an annual, bilateral training exercise conducted between the Singapore Armed Forces and I MEF, designed to enhance interoperability, improve combined arms and amphibious warfighting skills, and strengthen military-to-military relationships. MRF-SEA is a rotational unit derived from elements of I MEF executing a U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific operational model that involves training events and exchanges with partner military subject matter experts, promotes security goals with Allied and partner nations, and ensures a persistent I MEF stand-in presence west of the International Date Line. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 12:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946823
    VIRIN: 241211-M-DC769-2001
    Filename: DOD_110733196
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: PASIR LABA CAMP, SG

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-ROLL: Valiant Mark 24: Infantry Gunnery Tactical Simulator, by Sgt Shaina Jupiter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMEF
    Singapore
    13th MEU
    VALIANT MARK
    MRFSEA
    VALIANT MARK 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download