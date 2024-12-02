B-ROLL: Valiant Mark 24: Infantry Gunnery Tactical Simulator

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/946823" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, attached to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, alongside Singapore Guardsmen with 3rd Battalion Singapore Guards, 7th Singapore Infantry Brigade, conduct an infantry gunnery and tactical simulator training subject matter expert exchange during Valiant Mark 24 on Pasir Laba Camp, Singapore, Dec. 11, 2024. Valiant Mark is an annual, bilateral training exercise conducted between the Singapore Armed Forces and I MEF, designed to enhance interoperability, improve combined arms and amphibious warfighting skills, and strengthen military-to-military relationships. MRF-SEA is a rotational unit derived from elements of I MEF executing a U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific operational model that involves training events and exchanges with partner military subject matter experts, promotes security goals with Allied and partner nations, and ensures a persistent I MEF stand-in presence west of the International Date Line. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter)