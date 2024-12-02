21st Theater Sustainment Command Change of Responsibility (1080p w/o graphics)

U.S. Army Command Sgt Maj Kofie Primus, outgoing senior enlisted advisor, 21st-Theater Theater Sustainment Command, relinquishes command to US. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Denice Malave, at Sembach Kaserne, Germany, on Dec. 5, 2024. The presiding individual was U.S. Army Maj: Gen. Ronald Ragin, commander, 21st TSC. (Defense Media Activity video by Senior Airman Cherise Vaught)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 08:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|946820
|VIRIN:
|241205-F-XK392-7343
|Filename:
|DOD_110733188
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
